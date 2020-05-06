New testing site coming to Oklahoma City as county reaches 5,000th COVID-19 testing sample

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it has reached a testing milestone in Oklahoma City.

Over the past eight weeks, nurses and support staff at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Bennett Event Center have collected 5,000 COVID-19 samples.

“Whether on the front lines sampling individuals or behind the scenes performing contact tracing, answering public questions about symptoms, or providing continuous general health care, our nurses have a strong love for their community, which is the key to keeping the public healthy and safe,” Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD executive director, added.

Officials say an additional testing site is coming to the Belle Isle Walmart in Oklahoma City beginning on Friday, May 8. The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

To schedule an appointment to be tested, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com.

