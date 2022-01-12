New trampoline park coming to Oklahoma City

Using a mini trampoline regularly can help increase your balance, strength and coordination. Trampolines are suitable for a broad range of ages and abilities.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun for the kids to do, a new trampoline park is opening in Oklahoma City.

Get Air Trampoline Park in Oklahoma City is hosting a grand opening event on Friday, Jan. 14 at 14001 Joel McDonald Dr.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 14, jump tickets will be discounted to only $5 per hour.

During the event, organizers say games, prizes, and giveaways will also be given out.

“Get Air is honored to be part of Oklahoma City and to bring an exciting new entertainment venue to the community,” said Connor Braddy, General Manager of Get Air in Oklahoma City. “We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

The 23,000 square foot park is packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dunk lanes, ninja obstacle features, a giant inflatable, zip lines, and tunnels that run under the park.

There is also an area designated just for jumpers under 46″ tall, as well as a giant playground.