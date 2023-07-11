STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s Boren Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital’s new director, Kelly Black, DVM, DACVPM, is set to begin her journey in Stillwater to head the state’s only major veterinary medical center.

Dr. Black, a 2001 graduate of OSU’s veterinary program, brings with him significant experience leading major hospital operations and building engaged, energetic teams of medical professionals.

Kelly Black, DVM, DACVPM, Image courtesy OSU Image courtesy OSU

“Dr. Black’s leadership will inspire innovation, growth, and excellence, and also make the hospital a great place to work in the industry.”

The OSU hospital’s role in Oklahoma is critical as demand continues to increase for large animal veterinarians as the number of veterinarians continues to decrease. Over the next decade the employment of veterinarians is expected to grow by nearly 20%. This is a crucial food safety and production issue for rural Oklahoma.

“Dr. Black’s passion, commitment and advocacy for the field of veterinary medicine will have a tremendous impact on our staff, faculty, students and clients, and we are confident he will take the hospital to new heights to become a top veterinary hospital in the country,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.

OSU campus ,Image courtesy Oklahoma State University

Black, who previously served as a leader of the Veterinary Technology Program at Dallas College in Texas, said he fully embraces the responsibilities ahead.

“The OSU veterinary hospital is a part of a university that is transforming itself into the preeminent land-grant university in the nation, and the hospital and our team have a critical role to play in this transformation,” said Black.

Black’s appointment to the OSU hospital, one of 33 accredited in the nation, drew praise from the head of the state’s leading veterinary association.

“My vision is to restore and sustain crucial veterinary services and to enhance recruitment and retention of veterinarians and staff, both at the OSU teaching hospital and throughout Oklahoma. As part of the Cowboy family, I know we can accomplish great things and find innovative ways to optimize student learning and broaden our reach to underserved, rural regions of the state.”

“Dr. Black’s leadership will strengthen the hospital’s impact across Oklahoma and grow the profession at a time when our state has a severe shortage of trained veterinarians. Our association looks forward to working with Dr. Black and continuing our strong partnership with Dean Risco and the OSU team.”

Black said that the additional funding and OSU’s continuous research investments influenced his decision to return to OSU, and that the commitment and dedication of the OSU team will lead to success.

“New facilities and resources will help us recruit the best and brightest to OSU, and what will also help drive our transformation is the way our teams can work together to establish the hospital as a tremendous place to teach, learn and work, ” he said. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to build something special in Stillwater, and my job is to keep us focused on the journey ahead.”

“A vibrant veterinary hospital is paramount to the well-being of our animal companions and the advancement of veterinary medicine,” said Cordon DeKock, executive director of the Oklahoma Veterinary Medicine Association.