New travel plaza on Turner Turnpike set to open with more parking, amenities

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – A new travel plaza along a busy turnpike in the state is set to open with more parking and amenities available to travelers.

The new Chandler Service Plaza opened to travelers beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday. The Plaza is near mile marker 169 eastbound on the Turner Turnpike.

The project is part of an agreement between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, City of Chandler, Carey Johnson Oil Company and McDonald’s Corporation.

The new travel plaza will service eastbound travelers only and will provide many new and additional amenities for motorists including additional parking for cars and semi-trucks, additional restrooms, and expanded food menus. This facility will also provide safer vehicular movements and more convenient services for travelers.

The fuel and convenience store will be operated by EZ Go Stores. In addition to McDonald’s offering food service, the Plaza will also feature Back Forty BBQ.

“This travel plaza will provide motorists a very nice, clean and safe place to stop and refuel their vehicles or stop for a bite to eat,” said Turnpike Executive Director Tim Gatz. “The new plaza also features an expanded parking area that will separate smaller vehicles from semi-trucks.”

The current Chandler Service Plaza, located near the exit for the City of Chandler, closed its inside operations at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Soon after opening the new Chandler Service Plaza, the eastbound entrance into the Stroud Service Plaza, at mile marker 178, will be restricted and there will be no access eastbound to the Stroud Plaza at that time as the Turnpike Authority begins converting the Stroud Plaza into a westbound only service area.