New VA outpatient clinics opening in Norman, Yukon

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Veterans in the metro will soon have additional options for VA healthcare services.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System announced that two new clinics were opening in early fall.

“The new locations will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our Veterans and to provide quality access to care for the many Veterans who live in the area,” said Wade Vlosich, OKC VA Director. “OKC VA HCS is committed to serving those who have served this country.”

The Yukon VA Clinic, located at 1808 Commons Circle, will offer primary care teams, mental health services, physical and occupational therapy, and three specialty care areas.

The Norman VA Clinic, located at 1020 24th Ave NW, and will provide primary care teams, mental health services, and two potential specialty care rooms.

“The safety of Veterans and staff continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vlosich. “It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to bring VA clinical services to these local communities.”

Due the the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone entering the clinics will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

There are three ways Veterans can move their care to the Yukon and Norman Clinic:

1. If you have never received VA health care or it has been over two years since you’ve been seen by a VA provider, please call the National Enrollment Office at (877) 222-8387.

2. If you currently get VA care outside the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System you may call the Eligibility office at (405) 456-3071 or visit the Eligibility Office in person at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center or the Lawton Clinic.

3. If you currently get VA care within the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and wish to move your care to the Yukon or Norman Clinic, please call (405) 456-3053.

