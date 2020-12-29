New veterans hospital coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In the next several years, veterans in Tulsa will have a new veterans hospital available to them.

Veterans Hospital in Tulsa will be located in downtown Tulsa at 7th and Houston on the OSU Medical Center Campus.

Officials say they will convert the existing Kerr-Edmondson Buildings on the site into a modern 275,000 square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital for veterans.

Organizers say more than two-thirds of the 47,000 veterans who receive services at the current Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center in Muskogee come from the Tulsa metro area.

Of the 115,400-plus veterans in the Eastern Oklahoma VA area, approximately 68% are closer to Tulsa than to Muskogee, leading planners to estimate the new hospital could serve up to 30% (or 14,000) more veterans annually.   

Construction is slated to be completed and turned over to the VA for outfitting by late 2023 and open to patients in late 2024.

