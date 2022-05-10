OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a daring rescue of a woman from a burning home.

Just after midnight on April 16, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in the 600 block of N.W. 24th St.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. The neighbor told dispatchers that they believed an elderly woman may still be inside the house.

When they arrived on the scene, crews immediately saw the front of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately worked to get inside and find the victim.

Within three minutes, they were able to find the woman and pull her to safety.

“In our world, that’s phenomenal. From the time you get on scene to the time you enter, locate, and remove that victim and start giving patient care is – that was a phenomenal job,” said Batt. Chief Chris Black, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire officials say residents need to be able to have two ways out of any room in their home, and must have working smoke detectors in the house.

They also suggest sleeping with the bedroom door closed. If a fire starts in another part of the house, the bedroom door can help slow the spread of the fire to your room.