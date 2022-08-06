SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.

The footage, shown in the above video provided by KJRH, comes from officer-worn body cameras.

The pursuit began Monday morning after officers got a call about a stolen Chevy Tahoe at the tractor supply in Sand Springs.

Officers chased the suspects, with the pursuit moving onto a winding road, through neighborhoods.

The chase eventually entered Pawnee County, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into a Sand Springs Police Department vehicle as well as into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper’s vehicle.

A crash in a wild police pursuit in Northeast Oklahoma. Image from Sand Springs police body camera footage.

Authorities opened fire on the Tahoe, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

The three suspects inside the vehicle fled, but were later caught.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said he would not change how the officers reacted.

“I think that if he would have been going 90 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road I wouldn’t have thought that,” said Enzbrenner. “The speeds weren’t that great in those areas – we all know the faster you go, the less time you have to react and change the outcome. So, when you’re going at relatively normal speeds, you can react a little bit quicker, the public can react.”

A review board will determine if the chase was within department policy.

The Sand Springs officers involved are on leave during the investigation because gunshots were fired.