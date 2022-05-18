WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Dashcam and body cam video shows that a driver was tased and beaten with a baton after failing to comply with Weatherford police officers.

Fifty-year-old Derrick Barter shared the video with KFOR.

The incident took place in November of 2021. He decided it was time to tell his story.

Barker said that night was normal until he was pulled over by police.

“I’m thinking maybe a mistaken identity. You know, they’re looking for a vehicle that looks like mine,” said Barker, explaining how he couldn’t figure out why police wanted to talk with him.

The affidavit from police said Barker was already out of his vehicle before officers could get to his door.

Patrolman Ryan Heatherington repeatedly asked him to get back in the car.

Derrick Barter appearing in officer body cam footage.

When Heatherington finally approached Barker up close and told him that a taillight was out, Barker didn’t believe it.

“Get back in your car,” said Heatherington in the video.

“I just want to see if my taillight is out,” said Barker.

“Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest,” said Heatherington.

After a struggle ensued, the officer ordered for Barker to be tased.

“I fell across the console in my vehicle, and it was painful, you know, and probably the worst part of it was just having no bodily control,” said Barker, describing the moments after.

During that time, back-up was on its way.

Officer Dylan Owens arrived on scene and immediately rushed over with his baton ready.

Derrick Barter said officers tased and beat him. Image from police dashcam video.

Owens struck Barker in the legs multiple times.

In the video, you can hear the 50-year-old scream.

“I thought this, ‘I could die here,'” said Barker.

Video was brought to News 4 by Derrick Barker. He had dashcam footage of Heatherington and Owens. He also shared the body cam video from each officer.

Barker did not sustain any life-threatening injuries that night. He was not taken to the hospital.

However, he was charged with obstructing and resisting an officer.

His case will hold a hearing in June.

Weatherford police did not comment because of the pending trial, but said officers acted within policy.

Barker said he wants his charges dropped.

Looking back six months later, he still doesn’t know what he could have done differently to help deescalate the situation.

“I did everything I could to make him feel comfortable, you know, even though getting out of the vehicle may have been a trigger point for him, it’s not a complete, uncommon thing,” said Barker.