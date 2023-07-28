OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular comic book convention is returning to Oklahoma City.

New World Comic Con is being held at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Pavilion on the west side of Oklahoma State Fair Park.

“New World Comic Con is a family friendly comic book convention in OKC! Our goal is to spotlight local talent, comedy community, creators and artists in and around the OKC metro.” says New World Comic Con.

Officials say guests can enjoy vendors, a cosplay contest and photo opportunities with popular characters making their way through the venue.

A variety of special guests will be in attendance, including Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman, who played Will and Holly Marshall in the 1974 Land of the Lost.

“We get to meet people that, you know, grew up with us,” said Coleman. “We do these comic cons all across the country.”

Going from classic to cult classic, Land of the Lost has become a staple in American entertainment.

“You hear people being referred to as a Sleestak or Cha-Ka, who is the monkey boy,” noted Eure. “It’s amazing, its become part of the lexicon of pop culture.”

Eure is also the developer and co-creator of the popular children’s show “Dragon Tales” which aired on PBS for 10 years.

Tickets for Saturday’s convention are available at the door. Adults are $15 a piece and kids (ages 6-10) are $5 a piece. Children 5 and under are free.

To see a complete list of special guests, the event schedule, or highlights, visit New World Comic Con’s website.