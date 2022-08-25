OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New adult and youth sports programming will soon be offered in Scissortail Park’s new Lower Park section.

Scissortail Park and YMCA of Greater OKC are partnering to offer Scissortail Sports by the YMCA, starting Oct. 3, in the park’s newly built southern section, which is scheduled to open Sept. 23.

“We are excited to partner with Scissortail Park to provide our urban core an opportunity for youth and adult sports in the beautiful new addition to the park,” said Kelly Kay, YMCA of Greater OKC President and CEO. “Getting outside and connected to each other again is of utmost importance, this partnership with Scissortail Park will enable us to improve access to our many sports programs and better serve the community, which is core of the Y’s mission. We are so grateful to the leadership of Scissortail Park in their ongoing efforts to help strengthen our community, and we are excited to see this partnership grow.”

Scissortail will offer youth flag football, youth soccer, adult grass volleyball and adult flag football for the fall season.

“Our collaboration with YMCA of Greater OKC is exactly what we hoped for when working to develop the southern section of Scissortail Park,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “Our new space featuring a soccer field, practice field, futsal court, two basketball courts, and four pickleball courts is the perfect place to establish a YMCA branch. Supporting wellness and exercise through sports aligns with our values and vision, making Scissortail Park a place for everyone. We look forward to a long partnership offering YMCA sports throughout the year at Scissortail Park.”

Enrollment for fall sports is open through Oct. 3.

Practice for youth flag football and soccer begins on Oct. 4 and 6; games begin Saturday, Oct. 8. Adult flag football and grass volleyball games begin Oct. 10 and 12.

“Creating a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City and Scissortail Park is only making our city stronger. Sports offer a foundation of skills to help build a happier and healthier community, and we are excited to be a part of activating people in the amazing new addition of Scissortail Park,” said Mike Roark, YMCA of Greater OKC Vice President and COO.

The fall season runs for six weeks.

Go to ymcaokc.org/programs or scissortailpark.org/ymcasports for fall sports registration information.