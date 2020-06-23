New youth homeless shelter opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When United Way of Central Oklahoma heard that the ‘Be the Change’ youth homeless shelter was closing its doors, it called Pivot.

“We were literally on a Friday late afternoon, we were calling Pivot to say, ‘We need your help.’ And literally without even a moment’s notice, they said, ‘Absolutely. What can we do?'” Debby Hampton,

President and CEO of United Way of Central Oklahoma, said.

Pivot, which helps disadvantaged youth, pulled together resources to turn part of their offices into a drop-in center and overnight shelter called ‘The Point at Pivot.’

“We are going to have medical services on site. There’s a computer lab. Young people will have access to our educational advocate, our employment and training coordinator,” Jennifer Goodrich, President and CEO of Pivot, said.

There will be 24 beds for youth ages 16 to 24 to stay the night.

Washers and dryers, meals, and showers are also available for the estimated 85 young people who are sleeping on Oklahoma City streets each night with even more couch surfing to try to stay safe.

Unfortunately, the need for nonprofits like Pivot are increasing.

“We’ve already seen an increase in the number of calls and that sort of thing and already have young people that are ready to come to The Point when it opens next Monday,” Goodrich said.

Giving homeless teens a safe place to turn for help.

For more information, visit Pivot’s website.