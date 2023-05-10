NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Newcastle is breaking ground on a new animal shelter.

The new animal shelter will be able to house 27 dogs and 12 cats as they wait for their forever homes.

Also, organizers say the new facility will have 12 dog runs that will be connected to an exterior run. A play yard will be included for dogs to exercise and interact with potential adopters.

“As a growing city, Newcastle must maintain a high standard of service for our citizens,” stated Kevin Self, Newcastle City Manager. “By working with knowledgeable construction partners, we ensure the efficient allocation of tax dollars in Newcastle. This animal shelter is a prime example of our practical approach, as we address not only our current needs, but also anticipate future demands.”

Construction on the new 4,394-square-foot facility will begin this month.

Guernsey, the design and consulting firm behind the project, donated pill packets, toys, and bedding to the shelter amid the widespread outbreak of canine flu.