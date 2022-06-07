NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Newcastle police say they have apprehended the two suspects who burglarized a firefighter’s new home.

Newcastle Police Department Chief Gary Norman told KFOR Derek Williams and Rodney Fala were arrested, both accused of committing the burglary.

The two suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances from the home on June 4.

The house is the new home of Oklahoma City National Guard firefighter Austin Gibbons and his wife. They were preparing to move in when the home was burglarized.

Gibbons’ $200 surveillance system caught the two men on camera carrying out new doors and other building materials.

Contractors were getting ready to do electrical work but couldn’t because the stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and other appliances had been taken.

Gibbons told KFOR the home had been burglarized more than three times prior to the recently burglary.

He filed insurance claims for the theft.