Newcastle Police Department investigating attempted trailer theft

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newcastle Police Department is hoping to identify the owner of a white pickup caught on surveillance where an attempted trailer theft occurred.

The white pickup was caught on video in the early hours of July 7 in the 2000 block of N.W. 34th in Newcastle.

Police say there have been several trailer thefts recently in Newcastle.

If you have any information, call the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525, or email Detective K. O. Morrissey at kmorrissey@cityofnewcastleok.com.

