Newcastle police investigating after suspect impersonates officer

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Newcastle Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a bizarre incident.

Investigators say a suspect attempted to scam a family into meeting him at the Newcastle Gaming Center by claiming to be a police officer.

The caller identified himself as an Officer Mitchell and gave a fake badge number.

However, the Newcastle Police Department does not have an Officer Mitchell.

When the family questioned the suspect, he then claimed to be a drug dealer and a female could be heard screaming in the background.

If you have any information on the case, call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525.

If you receive a call from the police department and are unsure of its authenticity, call the police department’s number and confirm the call.

