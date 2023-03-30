NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Newcastle are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion.
On March 28, a Newcastle resident returned to her home on N.E. 9th and interrupted a burglary.
Investigators say the burglar then assaulted the woman and stole her cell phone.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing a green flannel type shirt. He also reportedly had an overwhelming smell of cigarettes.
The Newcastle Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest in this case.
If you have any information on this case, call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525.