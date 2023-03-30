Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a burglary Credit: Newcastle Police Department

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Newcastle are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion.

On March 28, a Newcastle resident returned to her home on N.E. 9th and interrupted a burglary.

Investigators say the burglar then assaulted the woman and stole her cell phone.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a green flannel type shirt. He also reportedly had an overwhelming smell of cigarettes.

The Newcastle Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest in this case.

If you have any information on this case, call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525.