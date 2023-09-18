NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newcastle Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a recent ATV theft.

According to officials, the man in the photos below was caught on video surveillance stealing a black 2006 Honda TRX 450r from a residence in 800 block of South Hwy 76 just after midnight on Sept. 14.

Images courtesy Newcastle Police Department.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information about this theft, please contact the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525 and ask for Sergeant Bristol or Detective Morrissey.