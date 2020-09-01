Newcastle police searching for ‘suspicious’ van

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Newcastle are asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that was deemed suspicious.

On Aug. 31, officials with the Newcastle Police Department say a van was seen following a teenage girl who was driving alone to her family’s business in Newcastle.

The van stopped after the girl entered a gate.

At that point, investigators say an occupant of the van called the family’s business number that was displayed on the gate. When the girl’s father said he could be there in two minutes, the van quickly sped off.

The Newcastle Police Department says it would like to speak with the occupants of the van to determine their intent.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of this vehicle

If you have any information, call the police department at (405) 387-5525.

