NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newcastle Police Department said investigators need your help identifying three men who allegedly used two stolen credit cards at a gas station.

Officials say the credit cards were stolen from a car in Newcastle’s Bradford addition, and were then used at the Dominoes gas station on Highway 37.

Surveillance video shows the trio driving a gold Ford SUV, with a taped-up passenger rear window.

Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Surveillance photo shows three using reported stolen credit cards to purchase gas
Images courtesy Newcastle Police Department

If anyone can identify the pictured individuals or the SUV, please contact the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525.