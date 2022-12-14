NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newcastle Police Department said investigators need your help identifying three men who allegedly used two stolen credit cards at a gas station.

Officials say the credit cards were stolen from a car in Newcastle’s Bradford addition, and were then used at the Dominoes gas station on Highway 37.

Surveillance video shows the trio driving a gold Ford SUV, with a taped-up passenger rear window.

Images courtesy Newcastle Police Department

If anyone can identify the pictured individuals or the SUV, please contact the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525.