NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Newcastle are warning residents about a scam impersonating police officers.

The Newcastle Police Department has received several reports of a caller impersonating a Newcastle police officer as part of a scam.

Investigators say the thief identifies himself as Officer Wigley of the Newcastle Police Department and tells citizens to call a number concerning legal matters.

Authorities stress that they do not have an Officer Wigley, and they would never direct citizens to call the department for legal matters.

Also, the police department will not ask you to send money for any legal matter.