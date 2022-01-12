Newest restaurant at Parlor brings traditional Chicago hot dogs to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Chicago native with a passion for hot dogs is behind one of the newest restaurants in Parlor.

Dewayne Callahan bought his first hot dog cart in Oklahoma City so he could create the same hot dogs that he had growing up in the Windy City.

“There are a lot of people who have moved here from Chicago,” Callahan said. “When they see the Vienna Beef umbrella, they’re skeptical. People in OKC have advertised that they have Chicago dogs…but they’re not.”

After his business took off, he got the attention of Parlor General Manager Todd Creekmur.

Callahan’s Chicago Grille opened inside Parlor in the final week of 2021 with a menu that is kicked off by the signature Chicago Dog; a Vienna Beef frank topped with mustard, onion, relish, sliced tomato, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, and a sprinkle of celery salt.

Customers can also enjoy the Maxwell Street Polish, the Chili Cheese Dog, the Mac Dog, the Ditka Dog, or a variety of sandwiches.