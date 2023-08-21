NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newkirk Superintendent is alerting the Tiger community after a student was struck by a semitruck while using a crosswalk.

The Superintendent says the incident happened during lunch when a Newkirk High School student was struck.

According to Kay NewsCow, the 16-year-old girl was in critical condition with multiple hip fractures, head injuries, and all of her extremities were injured.

She was taken to the hospital via Air Evac.

School officials say counselors will be available at school for students who may need assistance and extra support upon hearing the news.

The district asks the community for prayers in rallying around the student and their family during this difficult time.