OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Healthcare professionals are putting their lives on the line every day in the COVID-19 pandemic – including a set of local twins who graduated with their nursing degree just months before the pandemic hit Oklahoma.

“From day one we’ve always had the same friends, we’ve always played the same sports,” said Lauren Brown. “We’ve done done everything together so it’s just another step in the path.”

That step – a massive one for Lauren and her twin sister Lacie.

The twins graduated with their associate’s from OCCC in December.

Just months later – they’re nurses in the ICU at Integris Southwest – in the midst of COVID-19.

“Straight out of graduation, went straight into quarantine, went straight into the national pandemic, it was wild,” Lauren said.

The twins – there for Oklahomans with love and compassion in the toughest of times.

“I facetimed a family member and you could see tears rolling in this patients’ eyes and she would grip my hand as the family member would talk,” said Lacie.

“They are allowing visitors for end of life care but it’s limited and in one of the cases they weren’t able to come to the hospital,” Lauren said. “So the same thing we had to FaceTime them and I was there with the patient holding their hand.”

But on the hardest days, the recoveries keep them going.

“Yes! That’s the best feeling,” they both said.

That – along with the support from co-workers eager to help these new nurses – and protect them when PPE is in short supply.

“Our doctor went out of her way to make sure we had what we needed,” said Lacie.

They’re not the only medical workers in the house – the girls’ mom and brother are also in the field.

Some days they want to leave their stresses from work behind at the door.

“I’ve had mixed emotions of wanting to talk about it and not wanting to hear anything more about it,” said Lacie.

“I kind of feel that same way because you go to work and you hear all about it, you see all about it and sometimes I want to come home and forget about it,” Lauren said. “But it is nice that we can all – we realize what’s going on and can sympathize with each other about what we go through.”

Right now they’re in the nursing program at SWOSU.

Lauren is hoping to one day get her master’s degree.