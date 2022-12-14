OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma teachers who just happen to be newlyweds have both took home honors as “Teachers of the Year”.

Megan Linden teaches at Western Heights High School as an English teacher and her husband Felix Linden who teaches at F.D. Moon as an English teacher.

Both say they met on a popular social platform and enjoyed being able to flesh out ideas together prior to taking them back into the classroom.

“It’s all about the kids”, according to Felix and giving students a opportunity they may not receive anywhere else.

“I get really excited working with high school students this is the next generation”, says Megan.

In making their jobs easier as teachers both teachers believe parents can assist by first loving your kids and teaching them how to be respectful in order for teachers to help kids flourish and thrive.

Felix and Megan congratulations on being “Teacher of the Year” and happily married.

Best of luck at District and State!