It’s graduation season and on Tuesday night, we are celebrating a very special graduate.

You may remember Caleb Freeman because his story has captivated faithful people around the globe.

In 2017, Freeman was involved in a serious crash with a semitruck on I-35.

He was just 16-years-old at the time of the crash.

Freeman was in a coma for months.

KFOR has been documenting his incredible recovery over the years.

We brought you dozens of updates as Freeman’s body continued to heal.

Tuesday night at 10pm, Ali Meyer has the story of another incredible achievement for this young man.

Caleb is graduating from college.

A sea of silver in Midwest City as hundreds of Rose State Raiders are graduating from college.



“Caleb apparently took my class by accident,” said Rose State professor Guy Crain. “He decided to stay after the first class. He’s on a mission to set a tone, to relate to people, to make an impression, to not be held back.”

When Freeman graduated from Newcastle High School in 2020, he wasn’t sure what would come next.

“In our garage, there’s a wheelchair, there’s a walker. We pass by it every single day, and that’s a reminder of just how much we have to be thankful for, and how far Caleb has come,” said Caleb’s mother, Emily Freeman.



Caleb’s comeback has been a winding road of twists and turns; delights and disappointment.

“There’s been some days we thought, man, maybe we should just not; maybe we should just pull out of this,” remembers Caleb’s dad, Jeremy Freeman. “But we knew that Caleb needed to finish this. This is a milestone for him. it’s another chapter in his story.”

The next chapter in the Caleb Freeman story Tuesday night at 10 p.m.