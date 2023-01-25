STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The NFL’s final two playoff games will be played on turfgrass produced at Oklahoma State University.

Graduate student Lakshmy Gopinath spreads topdrssing sand on sprigs of Bermudagrass. Image courtesy OSU.

Graduate students Kailyn Twyman and Lakshmy Gopinath sprigging Bermudagrass at the OSU turfgrass fields. Image courtesy OSU.

Graduate student Bradley Battershell rolling plots of Bermudagrass. Image courtesy OSU.

According to OSU, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at Lincoln Financial Field, which was sowed with a base of OSU’s Tahoma 31 and overseeded with ryegrass.

Also, the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will play at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium which has a turfgrass base of the NorthBridge variety, also produced at OSU.

The university says parts of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were also seeded in OSU turfgrass during the PGA Championship.