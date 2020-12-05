Nichols Hills man dies in 5-vehicle crash in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Nichols Hills man died from injuries he suffered in a five-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 35 in McClain County on Friday.

Joshua Leffler, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-35 South at mile marker 93 in Purcell, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Leffler was driving a 2017 Ford F150 Raptor in traffic that was slow and congested because of construction.

A 2011 International tractor-trailer was also heading south and failed to stop for the slowed traffic. The tractor-trailer struck a 2018 Chevy Tahoe, Leffler’s vehicle, a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer and another 2011 International tractor-trailer at approximately 11:09 a.m., according to the news release.

Leffler fell from his vehicle upon impact, the news release states.

The driver who crashed into the other vehicles was treated and released from an emergency room in Purcell. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision is listed as inattentive driving.

