Nichols Hills Police: One man shot, expected to be okay after walking down major street for help

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say one man was shot in Nichols Hills Thursday afternoon.

The man and the shooter were both allegedly driving in separate cars on North Pennsylvania Avenue near Northwest 63rd when police say some sort of fight broke out and gunshots were fired.

At least one of the bullets hit the victim and he crashed his car into a home’s fence on North Pennsylvania. Police say he then got out of his car and walked hundreds of feet to a church along the road for help, where someone did help him.

Witnesses say the shooter sped off before anyone could see or catch them.

The man was taken by ambulance to a metro hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police don’t have any information regarding a suspect or any motive. That ask anyone with information to call the Nichols Hills Police Department.

Nichols Hills police told KFOR they will have more information Friday.

