Nicoma Park police investigating burglary at medical marijuana dispensary

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Nicoma Park are searching for burglars accused of breaking into a medical marijuana dispensary.

On Thursday, officials with the Nicoma Park Police Department shared surveillance video of the crime.

Video shows the suspects racing into the business through a shattered window and heading straight for the display shelves.

Officials say they stole several items, including a marijuana plant.

In all, the crime took less than a minute.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Nicoma Park Tip Line at (405) 259-8839.

