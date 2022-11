OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Nicoma Park police department and it’s officers found themselves on a vehicle pursuit that ended at NE 23rd and Henney on yesterday.

Police units responded to a vehicle that crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with three people inside.

The occupants are said to have suffered multiple injuries. EMS and several responding units from Harrah and Jones were on the scene. No word on any charges at this time.