Night Market at Scissortail Park canceled for Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of Scissortail Park Facebook page.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ‘Night Market at Scissortail Park’ event scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, has been canceled.

Event organizers announced on Facebook that the event has been canceled because of inclement weather.

‘Night Market at Scissortail Park’ will return on Friday, Sept. 17, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.