LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/ Guthrie News Page) – Officials say nine children were rushed to Oklahoma hospitals following a car accident in Logan County.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash on Prairie Grove Rd., between Kelley Ave. and Santa Fe Rd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized a van carrying several children had rolled over on the road.

According to the Guthrie News Page, nine children inside the van were rushed to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

The news site says the van was being used by the Hope House, a non-profit facility that provides shelter for those in need.