Nine-month construction project to widen Covell Rd. in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A project expecting to widen part of Covell Road in Edmond begins this week, city officials say.

On Monday, work to widen Covell Road between Coltrane Road and Sooner Road will begin. This project is expected to take 260 days to complete, as long as the weather cooperates.

The specific area of Covell Road being widened begins at Covell Lane and progresses east to Fairfax Boulevard. The roadway will be widened to four lanes throughout this section, and a traffic signal will be installed at Griffin Boulevard.

Through most of the five-phase project, one lane of traffic will be available to motorists in each direction. However, during Phase II of work, a full closure of Covell Road will be required between Griffin Boulevard and Lamond Hill Avenue. Local traffic will be able to access their property from the appropriate side, but thru traffic will not be allowed to pass during this time.

Further notice will be sent out before Phase II and the closure begin.