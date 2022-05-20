MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been nine years since a devastating storm pattern brought several large tornadoes to the Sooner State.

On May 19, 2013, eight tornadoes touched down across the state of Oklahoma. Of those twisters, an EF-4 that hit Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties was the strongest.

May 19, 2013 tornado. Image KFOR

The tornado leveled most of the Steelman Estates Mobile Home community, just off of Hwy 102.

More than 100 homes and structures in Pottawatomie County were destroyed and 100 others were damaged in Bethel Acres and part of Shawnee.

The tornado also hit Carney, Bethel Acres, Wellstone, and Prague before the day was over.

In all, two people were killed in the Shawnee area, 79-year-old Glen Irish and 76-year-old Billy Hutchinson.

As many families were recovering from the storm, they had no idea an even larger tornado would hit the Sooner State in a matter of hours.

Newscastle Moore tornado dashcam – Newcastle Police Chief Greg Norman

On May 20, 2013, a tornado touched down near Chickasha and began to rapidly intensify.

It then produced a tornado on the west side of Newcastle and moved east/northeast into the city of Moore and parts of south Oklahoma City.

The tornado tore through a 17-mile long path before it finally dissipated near Lake Stanley Draper.

By the time it hit Moore, it had recorded winds over 200 miles per hour and was over a mile wide.

May 20, 2013 Moore tornado damage. Image KFOR

Tragically, 25 people were killed in the EF-5 tornado, including seven students at Plaza Tower Elementary School.

The victims are as follows:

49-year-old Terri Long

29-year-old Megan Futrell

4-month-old Case Futrell

40-year-old Shannon Quick

7-month-old Sydnee Vargyas

4-year-old Karrina Vargyas

38-year-old Jeany Neely

9-year-old Antonia Candelaria

8-year-old Kyle Davis

9-year-old Janae Hornsby

9-year-old Sydney Angle

9-year-old Emily Conatzer

9-year-old Nicolas McCabe

9-year-old Christopher Legg

45-year-old Cindy Plumley

70-year-old Deanna Ward

54-year-old Rick Jones

63-year-old William Sass

51-year-old Gina Stromski

45-year-old Tewauna Robinson

39-year-old Randy Smith

46-year-old Leslie Johnson

65-year-old Hemant Bhonde

41-year-old Richard Brown

90-year-old Kathryn Begay.

More than 300 people were injured in the storm.

In 2013, there were 57 tornadoes recorded across Oklahoma. In an average year, Oklahoma typically sees 41 tornadoes during the spring.