Ninnekah coach’s house burns down, truck stolen days after sex crimes arrest

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Just a few days after a Ninnekah Public Schools basketball coach was arrested on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations, his house burned down and a truck was stolen from his property.

Ronald Akins is being held in the Grady County Jail on charges of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery.

Now, he’s left homeless after his house burned to the ground early Monday morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the fire as the fire marshal continues to investigate the situation. Grady County

Undersheriff Gary Boggess said new details have revealed that a truck was stolen from his property as well.

“Right now, they’re collecting evidence, it’s still an open investigation,” Boggess said. “If we find it, then we’ll process it from there and if we catch anybody in it then criminal charges could be filed.”

It was a still smoldering scene Monday afternoon in a southwest Oklahoma field.

“It was totally engulfed and almost burnt to the ground by the time the fire department got here,” Boggess said.

KFOR spoke to an anonymous former team member of Akins who gave her reaction to the arrest.

“I’m not surprised about this arrest,” the anonymous former team member said. “I heard rumors of girls before me that he had done this to and then it happened to me. With this arrest there must’ve been more after me.”

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR that the alleged victim was a former student who told investigators that Akins had been inappropriate.

Investigators found there was enough evidence to talk to Akins. They tried to interview him, but he refused to talk to them.

According to officials, there was probable cause to arrest him, so they did.

The former team member also described a pattern of manipulative behavior.

“He knew we genuinely cared about our sport and used that to his advantage to make

his move, make comments about our body parts, talk to us about the women he was dating or

sleeping with,” she said.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Ninnekah Public Schools superintendent released a statement Monday that can be read in full below.

“One of the Ninnekah School District’s top priorities is to provide a safe learning environment for its students. Because of this, when the District was made aware of the arrest of an employee based on allegations of inappropriate conduct, it immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave. The District is currently cooperating with law enforcement during its investigation of this matter. Once the investigation is completed, the District will take appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation and confidentiality rights of the individuals involved, the District cannot comment further.” Todd Bunch, Supt. Ninnekah Public Schools

“I’m coming out now to say if Ron Akins has ever made you uncomfortable to come forward and tell your truth,” the anonymous former team member said.

Boggess said it could take anywhere from 15 to 30 days before the fire marshal completely wraps up the investigation.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says if there are more victims that want to speak with investigators, call (405) 222-5085.