Ninnekah Schools placed on probation for how they handled student allegations of sex abuse against former basketball coach

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Ninnekah Schools is on probation following an investigation into school administrators’ handling of allegations that a former basketball coach sexually abused students.

The Oklahoma Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to place the school district on probation.

Ronald Akins, who was the girls basketball coach for Ninnekah’s high school and junior high, was arrested in June on suspicion of rape and sexual battery after a former student came forward with allegations against him.

Ronald Akins

Findings reported during Thursday’s Oklahoma School Board meeting showed that Ninnekah Schools did not have a clear Title IX policy at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

Title IX lays out how schools should handle sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

State officials recommended Ninnekah Schools be put on probation to come up with a corrective action plan.

The district has hired a Title IX coordinator to put such policies in place.

Several school employees resigned after Akins’ arrest, and the school district faces a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of 12 alleged female victims of Akins.

Ninnekah Schools

Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir, several individuals who worked for Ninnekah Schools, Friend Public Schools, where Akins worked at prior to Ninnekah, and former Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputy Phillip Blevins are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the allegations against Akins.

If you need to report a sexual abuse incident allegedly involving Akins, please call the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 224-0984.