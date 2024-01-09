OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the man killed in the city’s second homicide of the year.

Officers said 55-year-old Marvin Thomas was killed Monday at a shooting inside SW 29th Street Motors, a business that sells cars and does repairs. Gates surrounding the building were locked Tuesday.

Officers received a 911 call of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

“Homicide detectives just got on the scene and they’re conducting their investigation right now,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, moments after police arrived at the business.

The investigation uncovered Thomas had been shot twice.

“Turns out, that person that was shot arrived at the business, got into some type of altercation with another person inside,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Thomas walked into the dealership and got into a fight with an employee over a business deal. That was when Thomas reportedly pulled out a knife.

“He attempted to swing a knife at that person and in turn was shot and killed,” said Quirk.

Oklahoma City police said they reviewed surveillance video from inside the business and talked to other employees. After those conversations, officers determined the shooting was in self-defense.

No one was arrested in the case, but police will present the information on the shooting to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.