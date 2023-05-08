OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection to a double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on May 7, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance at a home near S.W. 15th St. and S. Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Tommy Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initially, Oklahoma City police released the wrong birthday for the victim.

Lewis was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials say a second shooting victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Dajaun Davis, arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Davis was treated and released.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (4050 297-1200.