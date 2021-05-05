No arrests following possible shot fired feet away from OSU campus

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR has now obtained the 911 calls from Stillwater police after they responded to an apartment complex feet away from the Oklahoma State University campus following reports of a gunshot on Monday.

“Stillwater 911,” a dispatcher said.

“Someone just saw a gun shot in the Prime Place and now there’s a car suspiciously driving back and forth through there,” the caller responded. “There’s a guy coming towards us. Get inside now!”

That was one of several calls Stillwater dispatch received regarding a possible gunshot on Monday.

“Stillwater 911, what’s your emergency?”

“A gunshot went off, somebody screamed and then a car took off real fast,” another caller said.

Those reports were just a few feet away from the OSU campus at the Prime Place apartment complex on Monday.

“It’s kind of scary, scarier the fact that I didn’t hear anything about it,” Thomas Martinson, who lives at the complex, said.

Police responded to the area minutes after they received the calls to 911.

“The reporting party on 911 said they saw a male individual leaving the area. They didn’t witness the shots. They just heard what they described to be shots,” said Lt. Kyle Bruce with the Stillwater Police Department. “The responding officers arrived in the area. They did locate the individual that the witnesses were describing and were able to detain him briefly to investigate further.”

Bruce said they let the possible suspect go after finding no evidence that he fired a shot.

“Officers on scene, including detectives, searched the area for a possible scene,” Bruce said.

However, they never found any shell casings.

Students who live at the complex and nearby told KFOR they’re still a bit rattled.

“I’m glad no one got hurt, but it is unfortunate that it happened around here, around finals time, you know, a time where everyone is so stressed out,” Claudio Perez, an OSU student, told KFOR.

