No arrests made after body found along Oklahoma roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating after a body was discovered along an Oklahoma City roadway on Saturday.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, Oklahoma City police were called to the intersection of S.W. 44th and Richland Rd. after a bystander saw a person lying in a ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim deceased.

So far, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the victim’s injuries were consistent with a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.