No arrests made in deadly Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – No arrests have been made in a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of W. Eubanks St.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Anthony Hooks dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home.

Currently, it is still an open investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information on the case, should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.