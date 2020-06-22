No arrests made in deadly shooting near Juneteenth celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting that occurred near Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on June 20, Oklahoma City officers were called to the area of N.E. 36th and Kelley after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots nearby.

Officials say the shooting occurred near the ‘Juneteenth Block Party,’ which featured family-friendly activities and events.

“There were numerous calls in reference to shots fired and it looks like their were numerous shots fired at that scene,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say 40-year-old D’Andre Allen was found in the parking lot of 3725 Springlake Drive, which was a shared parking lot with the event.

Allen was taken to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

“Investigators are actively looking into who the suspect is in this shooting,” said Sgt. Morgan.

“My heart was broken and I’m sure that it still is and many of our leadership team and our young people are still shaken and sitting in disbelief” said Sheri Dickerson, the executive director of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter

Folks who were there celebrating earlier in the day were shocked to hear the news.

“I was really surprised. I thought we were getting along a lot better than what we were,” said attendee David Robinson.

KFOR reached out Allen’s family, and they say they aren’t ready just yet to talk about their loved one.

Officials say it is still early in the investigation, but urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.