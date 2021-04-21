No arrests made in northeast Oklahoma City shooting that left 1 woman dead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say they are still searching for a suspect connected to a pair of shootings in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:50 p.m. on April 20, an off-duty police officer was heading to work when he spotted a vehicle stopped in the road at N.E. 36th and Kelley.

When the officer reached the vehicle, he spotted a man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

A few minutes later, dispatchers were alerted to another shooting victim just a few blocks away.

Investigators say 57-year-old Joyce Ann Smith was found inside a vehicle at N.E. 35th and Lindsey. Smith was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s northeast side.

Investigators say they believe the two shootings stem from the same event.

However, authorities say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report