No arrests made in northeast Oklahoma City shooting that left 1 woman dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say they are still searching for a suspect connected to a pair of shootings in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:50 p.m. on April 20, an off-duty police officer was heading to work when he spotted a vehicle stopped in the road at N.E. 36th and Kelley.

When the officer reached the vehicle, he spotted a man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

A few minutes later, dispatchers were alerted to another shooting victim just a few blocks away.

Investigators say 57-year-old Joyce Ann Smith was found inside a vehicle at N.E. 35th and Lindsey. Smith was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s northeast side.

Investigators say they believe the two shootings stem from the same event.

However, authorities say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.