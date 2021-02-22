No arrests made in Oklahoma City deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say no arrests have been made in a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of N.W. 80th St. regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they realized a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say it appears that there were several people in the house when the shooting occurred.

So far, no arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

