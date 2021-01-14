No charges filed after racial slur hurled during Jail Trust meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of activists has decided not to press charges against a man who caused an altercation during an Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting last week.

“The only criminal act that day was the use of the N word against Austin and myself,” Jabee Williams, a local activist and rapper, said on Thursday.

It happened last Monday at an Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting.

“You can get it right now my N****,” a man, wearing a MAGA hat, is caught on camera saying toward Williams and activist Austin Mack.

The man was escorted out of the room by deputies after shoving activist Jess Eddy.

On Thursday, Eddy, Williams and Mack called a press conference to make an announcement.



“I, being involved in that matter, was advised by Undersheriff Jim Anderson of the OCSO of my opportunity and option to pursue criminal charges of assault and battery,” Eddy said.

“Whenever Jess called and me and told me about the charges, I said ‘man, I don’t want to think about that day again. I don’t watch the video,’” Williams said.

Williams said the man had been harassing him online days before the meeting as well.

The group said there has been no remorse or an apology from the man. However, they are choosing not to moving forward with an assault and battery charge.

“I don’t want to press charges on him. I don’t think that’s the correct way,” Mack said.

“I know that had it been me, given the opportunity, people wouldn’t have thought twice to press charges against me. So, I want to set an example,” Williams said.

News 4 is not identifying the man because he has not been charged with a crime. We reached out to him and asked if he’d like to comment. We have not heard back.