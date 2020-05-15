No charges filed following social media post about Norman mayor

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman say charges will not be filed against a man who allegedly posted a threatening message about a city official on social media.

Norman Council members Kate Bierman and Sereta Wilson say threats have been posted to Facebook in a group called ‘Re-open Norman.’

Recently, one comment said Norman Mayor Breea Clark should be hanged on the courthouse lawn.

“We don’t want to live in a country where armed threats or bullying is how your government makes decisions,” Wilson said.

Following the post, Clark filed a police report with the Norman Police Department and released a statement.

“None of my decisions were made with the intent to hurt residents or businesses. I understand that people are scared, depressed, and even angry right now, and I appear to be an outlet for those volatile emotions. We’ll get through this, and when we do I hope those residents find some peace. With that said, I will not hesitate to report death threats, especially when they come from people who are supposed to be protecting residents, not encouraging them to hang people on courthouse lawns.” Norman Mayor Breea Clark

Officials with the Norman Police Department say investigators were able to contact all of the parties involved in the case.

In a news release, the department said the individual responsible for the comment admitted to writing and posting it to social media.

On Thursday, the Lexington Police Department confirmed the individual is an officer with their department.

When KFOR spoke to the officer, he said he didn’t see anything threatening about the post but said his account was hacked.

Authorities with the Norman Police Department say they found no indication of a direct threat to public safety.

Investigators presented the case to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, who determined that charges could not be filed.

Based on Oklahoma State Statute, officials determined it was not a direct threat and was protected by the First Amendment.