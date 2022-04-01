OKEMAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A dog hit by a car, a woman hit in the face and a gun pulled on a group of people, all caught on camera. The assault in Okemah, resurfacing after almost a year later.

This week, the dash camera video of the incident was posted to YouTube and other social media platforms.

The video, obtained by the Okemah Police Department, was submitted as evidence from Bobbie Sutterfield.

In May 2021, Sutterfield was driving in an Okemah neighborhood when he hit a dog. That dog belonged to Jennifer Dye.

Sutterfield is seen on his vehicle’s dash camera exiting his car to check for damage. He then drove home where he is seen checking his car again for damage. During that time, he puts in a call to Okemah PD to file a report, as the dog was off a leash. He then goes back to the street where the incident occured and waited for the police to arrive.

Jennifer Dye

At that point, Dye and her family had been looking for their dog, but were unable to find it. So Jennifer decides to get in her car and look around the neighborhood. Dye then told News 4 that at that moment her daughter sees Sutterfield’s car and notifies her mom that was the car that hit their dog. Dye then approached Sutterfield in the middle of the street.

“I pulled up in front of him and I got out and I asked him if if he was the one that hit my puppy, and of course I was upset and he was upset because there was some damage to his car,” said Dye.

“She really got mad when I told her she was going to pay for the damage to my $45,000 vehicle,” said Sutterfield. “That’s when she really got red-faced and mad.”

Sutterfield told KFOR that he asked Dye to back off repeatedly, but she refused to. So he got physical.

“So I reared back and I knocked the hell out of her,” said Sutterfield.

“He had hit me so hard in my face and my glasses flew to the ground,” said Dye.

Dye’s family saw the assault first-hand and came running to her aid. That’s when Sutterfield pulled his gun.

“He had the gun pointed to them and I just remember them all screaming,” said Dye.

Okemah police then arrived on scene and discovered Dye belonged to the Muscogee Creek Nation, which under McGirt would mean that they didn’t have authority.

Fast forward to nearly a year later and no charges have been filed, despite Dye’s efforts.

“I’ve been on the phone with multiple people from the FBI, to tribal, to our Chief of Police, Skeeter, and it feels like anybody that I’ve reached out to there isn’t any help, and it just doesn’t seem fair,” said Dye. “It seems like with the McGirt ruling that Native Americans in this type of situation, that we’re being punished for being Native”

News 4 reached out to the Muscogee Creek Lighthorse Police to learn more about the situation. Their media liaison sent us this statement:

“I spoke with Lighthorse regarding this case and was told that they forwarded the report to the FBI and at last update, they were not pursuing the case. They will be able to speak more to their decision. One of our Victim Advocates has reached out to Jennifer to offer advocacy and support services. Victim Advocacy notified us that their first step is to reach out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District to get information about why the case was declined and help improve communication between them and Jennifer.” MUSCOGEE CREEK LIGHTHORSE POLICE

News 4 then reached out to the FBI, asking if the agency could confirm whether or not they received the report and if they were pursuing the case. We are waiting for a response.

Despite everything, Dye said she won’t give up on justice.

“I’m not stopping. I’m gonna keep trying,” said Dye. “I don’t think that it’s right that he gets to walk the street and have no consequences for his actions.”

The Muscogee Creek Lighthorse Police have an emergency line for victims. An advocate is available 24/7 to speak with victims and provide support confidentially. The number for that resource is (918) 732-7979. For after hours assistance, you can contact Lighthorse Police at (918) 732-7800 or (877) 547-3390 and ask to speak to the on-call advocate.