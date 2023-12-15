OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office announced that they are not filing charges against Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Commander David DeWitt after he was arrested at a Christie’s Toy Box on December 4.

KFOR sat down with DeWitt and his attorney Scott Adams of the law firm Adams and Associates. Adams spoke on behalf of DeWitt throughout the interview.

“It’s ridiculous, this is total bs made up by the clerk,” said Adams. “David didn’t hit the clerk until the clerk threw an item and hit him in the side of the head and then David responded, which he should’ve done.”

The original police report states that DeWitt was arrested after assaulting a clerk at Christie’s Toy Box near 89th Street just before they closed around midnight. It alleges that the violence from DeWitt happened before the clerk threw a sex toy at him, but Adams said that’s not how it happened at all.

“What happened was that David was out with his wife, stopped at a local establishment Christie’s to purchase some items and the clerk became belligerent and became physical with David as David was trying to leave the store. David responded as anyone can.”

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > 3 Woodward men arrested for sexual, physical abuse of children >

The police report stated that DeWitt was caught speeding down the road near I-35 and Main Street in a black convertible Bentley with a license plate reading “INVICTA.”

“Obviously it got out of control, David suggested that they immediately call 911 but the clerk didn’t want to,” said Adams. “David felt safe and knew they had security cameras everywhere so they left. The one thing I know David regrets is not calling the police immediately after it happened.”

DeWitt was sent to Cleveland County Jail that night and was said to face a charge of assault and battery for the incident.

The report stated that police found the clerk battered and bloody on the scene, saying that he saw DeWitt arguing with his wife and attempting to hit her at least three times.

“I have known David for while and have seen him with his wife for years and there is nothing that could have ever even been interpreted as him being mean to her,” said Adams. “This is completely made up bs by the Christie’s store clerk, David never did a thing to her.”

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office stated that as of Friday, they are deciding to not file charges.

“I looked into this case and our office reviewed the evidence given to us by law enforcement and we found that the evidence does not support the elements of a crime. Due to conflicting statements, an unwillingness from those involved to testify, and a lack of forensic evidence we were unable to file charges based on what we received. However, if we receive additional information or evidence from law enforcement then we will review the case again and make a decision.” Alexis White, District 21 District Attorney’s Office PIO

KFOR asked a few questions in regards to the set of events from the night.

Do you think it’s acceptable for the Commander of the Sheriff’s Office to react that way when a sex toy gets thrown at his head?

“First of all, you have to look at him as a human being like you or me or anyone else. He has the same right as everyone lese. He is in there with his wife and he is attacked to the point where he has a little scar or abrasion on his head, it scared him. He didn’t know if that clerk was going to do something else to his wife or maybe even to him. He (David) took care of the situation, he neutralized the threat of someone trying to harm him and his wife. He could have beat the guy half to death if he wanted to but he didn’t. He simply stopped the threat and then left the establishment.”

Why didn’t David stick around and wait for the police or call the police himself?

“After David got into the situation with the clerk he stopped at the door and said lets call 911. You’re the one that assaulted me and the clerk said no we don’t need to call 911, you just need to leave. David looked up and noticed the many cameras and exited the building and left. David was trying to do eve4rything by the book. The only thing David might regret is the fact that he didn’t call 911 but he wanted to get home and get over this.”

The Cleveland District Attorney’s Office stated that the case could open back up if new evidence came forward.

KFOR has reached out to Christie’s several times over the last week and the response that came was “We are cooperating with the authorities. Our first concern is the safety of our employees and customers. Beyond that we have no comment.”