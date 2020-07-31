No fair food this year? Think again! Oklahoma State Fair to host fair food to-go event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While the actual Oklahoma State Fair will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still enjoy all of your favorite fair food at a to-go event next month.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Fair say they are hosting a Fair Food To-Go event at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds for four days in August.

The event will feature nearly a dozen food vendors that regularly attend the annual Oklahoma State Fair, where they provide some of the most iconic food staples of the yearly event.

Guests can expect classics such as corndogs, funnel cakes, roasted corn, turkey legs and cinnamon rolls.

The event is being held on the following dates:

Thursday, August 20 – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 21 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 23 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Vendors will be set up in front of the Bennett Event Center.

Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance, at May Avenue and Gordon Cooper Boulevard, across from Forest Lumber.

No tables or benches will be provided, all food will be packaged in to-go containers.

Attendees of this event are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others.

“Hosting this event gives us the opportunity to invite the public to enjoy one of the largest and most popular aspects of the Fair – the amazing food,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “It’s also a way for our food vendors to generate some business in a safe and responsible setting, which we are happy to be able to help with.”

